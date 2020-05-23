Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,626.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 325 shares of company stock worth $409,753 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $1,401.76. The company had a trading volume of 62,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,928. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,279.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,331.21. The stock has a market cap of $960.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

