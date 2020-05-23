Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.15. 179,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816,201. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.44. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $255.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.03.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.