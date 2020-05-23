Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $41.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s previous close.

CSTL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,197. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $139,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $8,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,888,615.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 111.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 28.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

