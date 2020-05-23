Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Cedar Fair stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,586. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cedar Fair news, VP Milkie Duffield purchased 5,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,556.20. Also, EVP Craig Heckman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.78 per share, with a total value of $31,780.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 27.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 185.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 325.7% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

