Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Valley Community Bank is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. The Bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVCY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

CVCY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,147. The firm has a market cap of $175.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 39.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

