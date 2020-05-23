Cfra Boosts NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $440.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price objective increased by Cfra from $380.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Macquarie lowered shares of NetEase from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $399.28.

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $29.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,720. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.68 and its 200-day moving average is $326.44. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $402.07.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

