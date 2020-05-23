Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,420,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 17,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chegg from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $62.25 to $44.50 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.04.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.91. 2,489,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.22. Chegg has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $67.98.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 35,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $1,385,426.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,304 shares in the company, valued at $8,394,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,026,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,990,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,200 shares of company stock valued at $21,538,742 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Chegg by 700.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Chegg during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

