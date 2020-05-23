Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.56.
Shares of Childrens Place stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.80. 862,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,253. The stock has a market cap of $533.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15. Childrens Place has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
In other news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 8,500 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $146,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $79,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the first quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.
About Childrens Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
