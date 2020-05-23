Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Shares of Childrens Place stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.80. 862,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,253. The stock has a market cap of $533.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15. Childrens Place has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 8,500 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $146,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $79,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the first quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 15.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

