Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,395,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,230,478. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $188.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

