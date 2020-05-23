Citigroup Cuts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $131.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $168.00 to $131.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.00.

NYSE HCA traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $106.69. 2,122,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,108. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

