Citigroup Cuts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $27.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $49.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,662. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 65.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 19,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $303,483.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,605.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer purchased 11,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

