Citigroup Increases Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $35.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.
Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.13. 8,903,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,845,141. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $30.19.
In other Marvell Technology Group news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $173,756.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $427,207.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,632 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 411.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 907.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 274,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 730,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 257,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
