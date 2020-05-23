Citigroup Increases Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $3.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SWN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 9,828,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,664,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.83.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

