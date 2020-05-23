Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $778.28 Million

Analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post sales of $778.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $764.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $824.00 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $748.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $899,813.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $30,548.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,300.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,903 shares of company stock worth $5,983,006 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.04. 1,589,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.12. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $155.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

