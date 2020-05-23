Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Shares of CTXS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,771. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $155.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.12.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $213,820.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,638.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $899,813.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,006 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

