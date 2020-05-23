CoinEx Token Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $9.40 million and $2.23 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.74 or 0.02099599 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00092740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00179524 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00043156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,842,177,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,640,530 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.