Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $7,982,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,132 shares of company stock worth $5,774,879 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,427,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,119. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

