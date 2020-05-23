Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 49,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 513,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,304,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $178.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

