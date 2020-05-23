Consensus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $191.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Consensus coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028355 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 574.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001857 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028575 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,215.89 or 1.00392601 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00082555 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000585 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Consensus Coin Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

