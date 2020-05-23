Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Cfra

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Cfra from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

CPRT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $86.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,136. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average is $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 689.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 167,255 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Copart by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 1,726.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 97,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at $18,241,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

