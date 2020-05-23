CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut CorVel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised CorVel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get CorVel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.07. The company had a trading volume of 48,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,836. CorVel has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, CMO Diane Blaha sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $65,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,020. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CorVel by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CorVel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CorVel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of CorVel by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.