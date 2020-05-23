Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $126.69 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $495.99 million and approximately $126.69 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00028325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, BitForex, GDAC and Hotbit. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 581.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001882 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028556 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,212.48 or 1.00324271 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00082481 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000584 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GDAC, Coinone and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.