CoStar Group’s (CSGP) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $730.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $711.64.

Shares of CSGP traded up $15.50 on Wednesday, hitting $659.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,001. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $619.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.86. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $496.11 and a fifty-two week high of $746.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,237,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in CoStar Group by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 89,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after buying an additional 34,677 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

