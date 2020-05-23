Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

CVTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Covenant Transportation Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lowered Covenant Transportation Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covenant Transportation Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Covenant Transportation Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of CVTI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. 434,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,864. Covenant Transportation Group has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $194.60 million, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 1,209.1% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 46.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 245.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 28,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

