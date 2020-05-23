Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) PT Lowered to $12.00

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cowen from $19.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Covenant Transportation Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.67. 434,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $194.60 million, a P/E ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.40. Covenant Transportation Group has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.30 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 1,209.1% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 336,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 207,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 58.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 182,204 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 397,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 105,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 66,580 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

