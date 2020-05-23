Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 37.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IGT. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Union Gaming Research cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.62.

Shares of IGT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.00. 2,323,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,624. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.85.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in International Game Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,854,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,993 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,339,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,899,000 after buying an additional 1,004,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,138,000 after buying an additional 733,469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,686,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after buying an additional 949,611 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 556.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 2,104,301 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

