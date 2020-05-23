Credit Suisse Group Upgrades ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) to Neutral

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.93% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CL King decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

MAN stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.66. 600,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,060. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.61. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.05.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 240.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,870,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,904 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 31.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,721,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,229,000 after buying an additional 896,432 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $85,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $80,536,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 19.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,261,000 after buying an additional 437,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

