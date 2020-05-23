Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the LED producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cree from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cree has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.05 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cree will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Cree during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

