Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Hits $0.0746 on Exchanges

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $27.46 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0746 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BigONE, DigiFinex and GOPAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $335.68 or 0.03656729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055121 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003176 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,603,196,347 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx, BigONE, ABCC, Upbit, GOPAX, IDEX, KuCoin, DigiFinex, Indodax, Huobi Global, Bithumb, Bithumb Global, CoinTiger, OKEx, Fatbtc, Dcoin, Huobi Korea, DDEX, Bibox, HitBTC, Bittrex, CPDAX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

