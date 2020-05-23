CSFB Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $135.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.03.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.33. 7,294,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,517,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.99. Walmart has a 52 week low of $100.60 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.6% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.