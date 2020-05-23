CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Short Interest Update

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYBE. ValuEngine cut shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CyberOptics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CyberOptics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics during the first quarter worth about $828,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyberOptics by 107.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 38,629 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CyberOptics by 1,564.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 48,507 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYBE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 43,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,211. The firm has a market cap of $220.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.64, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

