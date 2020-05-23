Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 235.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

CYCC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.36. 1,887,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,170. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $1.42. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

