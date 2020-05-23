Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Short Interest Down 8.6% in May

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the April 30th total of 8,530,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $71,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 29,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $594,580.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $396,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,330 shares of company stock worth $1,078,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYTK. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

CYTK stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. 437,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,908. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 592.61%. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

