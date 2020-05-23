DA Davidson Boosts Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $48.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

DY has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.64.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of DY stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.62. 506,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 121.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.42. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.