DA Davidson Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $77.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.

EXPE traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,468,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,239. Expedia Group has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $92.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $715,170,000 after buying an additional 1,083,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,486 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $642,620,000 after buying an additional 95,845 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $139,159,000 after buying an additional 734,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,790 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $125,438,000 after buying an additional 39,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,675,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $181,152,000 after buying an additional 521,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

