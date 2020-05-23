DA Davidson Raises Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target to $45.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.02. 663,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,611. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $44,581.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $549,946.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,369,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,843,058.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,332. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,660,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after buying an additional 816,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $36,914,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 605,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after buying an additional 553,808 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,514,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,837,000 after buying an additional 276,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 293,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after buying an additional 235,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

