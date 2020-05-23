DA Davidson Raises Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target to $45.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.
NASDAQ:CSOD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.02. 663,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,611. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
In related news, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $44,581.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $549,946.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,369,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,843,058.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,332. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,660,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after buying an additional 816,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $36,914,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 605,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after buying an additional 553,808 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,514,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,837,000 after buying an additional 276,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 293,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after buying an additional 235,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
