Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Update

Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,700 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 775,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 509,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

NYSE:DESP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.54. 302,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,373. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $449.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.12 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,999,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,392,000 after buying an additional 863,186 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 13.4% during the first quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 2,128,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 252,018 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter worth $9,159,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Despegar.com by 15.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,045,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 142,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Despegar.com by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 806,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 142,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.