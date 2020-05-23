Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 32,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Deswell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.88% of Deswell Industries worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DSWL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571. Deswell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components.

