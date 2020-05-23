Deutsche Bank Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $131.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $121.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TGT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.21.
Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,835,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75. Target has a 1-year low of $76.86 and a 1-year high of $130.24.
In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Target by 47.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.
