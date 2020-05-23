Deutsche Bank Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $131.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $121.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TGT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.21.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,835,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75. Target has a 1-year low of $76.86 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Target will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Target by 47.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.