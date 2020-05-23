Deutsche Bank Raises Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $151.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $142.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SWK. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.56.

SWK stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.49. 1,534,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,213. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.68.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

