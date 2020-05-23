DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DISH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

DISH stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.56. 2,732,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,250. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.44). DISH Network had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $378,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,629.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,170 in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

