Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.91.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $178.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $118.26 and a 52-week high of $185.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.03 and a 200 day moving average of $160.34. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

