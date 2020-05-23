Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DLTR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.81.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,005. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.