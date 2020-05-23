Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Raised to $29.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of DOMO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 731,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,726. Domo has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $693.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 909,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 519,725 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,312,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 466,542 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 233,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Domo by 1,223.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 226,824 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

