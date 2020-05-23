Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Update

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 931,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYAI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 16,166.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

DYAI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. 58,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,180. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.89 million, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 523.65%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dyadic International will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DYAI. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dyadic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

