Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

DVAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.81.

DVAX stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,418,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,985. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 310.97% and a negative return on equity of 722.75%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,766,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,215,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 215,785 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,559,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 214,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,999,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 313,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

