Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Cfra

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target decreased by Cfra from $102.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.85. The stock had a trading volume of 341,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 315.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

