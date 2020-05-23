Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $80.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXP. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Materials from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.31.

NYSE:EXP traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $65.85. The stock had a trading volume of 341,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,783. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

