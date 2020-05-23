Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

EV has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra cut their target price on Eaton Vance from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EV traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.91. 977,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,983. Eaton Vance has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Vance will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 217,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 119,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,949 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 126,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,491,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.