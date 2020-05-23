Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) PT Lowered to $35.00

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.

EV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of NYSE EV traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 977,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,983. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. Eaton Vance has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

